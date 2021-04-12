Police ID man fatally shot at Little Rock carnival

Officers have identified the man fatally shot at a carnival in Little Rock Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the carnival at the Outlets of Little Rock at 1 Bass Pro Drive around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from a bullet wound, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette previously reported.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Deante Smith of Forrest City, police tweeted Monday.

Smith was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Officers had detained 16-year-old Keaton McGee and took him in for questioning, police said.

McGee requested medical attention and was about to be transported to a hospital, when he fled, police said.

Police are still looking for McGee as of Monday afternoon, spokesman Mark Edwards said.