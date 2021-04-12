Police: Son arrested after death of father

A son was arrested in connection with the death of his father on Saturday after the two got into an altercation, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of CC Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday in regards to a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene to learn that William Bryan Lawrence, 48, and his son Ryan T. Lawrence, 19, had been involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a fight. William Lawrence was transported to UAMS hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan Lawrence was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

William Lawrence's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing by the Jefferson County sheriff's office criminal investigation division.