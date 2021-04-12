Prep Sports Roundup

Prep Baseball

Rogers High 7, Salisaw, Okla. 1

Eli Marcotte and Cade Seldomridge had two hits each to lead the Mounties to the nonconference win.

Marcotte drove in two runs and scored one as Rogers (15-4) scored single runs in the first and third innings and broke the game open with three in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Four different Mounties pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Danny Burns pitched three hitless innings, allowing no runs and striking out one to pick up the victory.

Ozark Catholic 16, Mulberry 6

Preston Efird went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to help the Griffons pick up the run-rule win.

Jackson Holmes picked up the win, going three innings and striking out three.

Ozark Catholic 7-4, County Line 11-0

Preston Efird tossed a three-hitter to help the Griffons earn a doubleheader split.

Efird struck six and walked three over five innings. Perrin Lunsford went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs for Ozark Catholic (3-1).

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 6, Greenwood 4

Trista Peterson and Ryann Sanders hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Bentonville the lead for good as the Lady Tigers defeated Greenwood in nonconference action Saturday at Greenwood.

Peterson's fifth-inning hit broke a 3-3 tie as she drove in Tallulah Pascucci, who entered the game as a courtesy runner after Sara Watson singled, while Sanders drove in Kasey Wood, who also singled. The Lady Tigers (18-1) added to their lead when Kenzie Derryberry doubled and later scored on a bunt by McKenzie Vaughan.

Peterson and Watson each had three hits and drove in a run as part of Bentonville's 14-hit attack.

In an earlier game, Vaughan shut out Conway on two hits, and Bentonville scored four runs in the first en route to a 12-0 victory.

Emily Perry started the game with a home run, while Watson added a two-run shot as part of the Lady Tigers' six-run third.

Kadence Stafford had three of Bentonville's seven hits as the Lady Tigers also took advantage of three walks, seven hit batters and four Conway errors.