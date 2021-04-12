Super Quiz: Six-Letter "Ice" Words

They enforce the law.
Shakespeare wrote: "There's small ------ in rotten apples."
People will give it to you freely.
An obituary is one concerning a death.
Someone in a religious order who has not yet taken final vows.
A thermometer is one that is used to measure temperature.
The judge decided there was none of this "aforethought."
A channel to drain or carry off surplus water.
Attract or tempt by offering pleasure or advantage.
ANSWERS:
Police
Choice
Advice
Notice
Novice
Device
Malice
Sluice
Entice