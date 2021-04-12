Sections
Super Quiz: Six-Letter "Ice" Words

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. They enforce the law.

  2. Shakespeare wrote: "There's small ------ in rotten apples."

  3. People will give it to you freely.

  4. An obituary is one concerning a death.

  5. Someone in a religious order who has not yet taken final vows.

  6. A thermometer is one that is used to measure temperature.

  7. The judge decided there was none of this "aforethought."

  8. A channel to drain or carry off surplus water.

  9. Attract or tempt by offering pleasure or advantage.

ANSWERS:

  1. Police

  2. Choice

  3. Advice

  4. Notice

  5. Novice

  6. Device

  7. Malice

  8. Sluice

  9. Entice

