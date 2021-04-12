Troopers: Woman fatally struck while crossing I-30

A woman was fatally struck while attempting to cross Interstate 30 near Malvern on Friday night, troopers said.

Janis R. Brotze, 41, of Quinlan was attempting to cross the interstate around 9:25 p.m. when a 2014 Toyota heading west struck her, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were not injured, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 150 people have died due to wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety indicates.