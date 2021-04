Lake Norfork, circa 1960: The line to get one's car onto the ferry at Panther Bay could stretch for a mile. The first estimates to replace the ferries with a bridge came in at $9 million in 1960. Bids were finally let for a bridge in 1979 at a cost of $31 million. The last ferry crossing was Oct. 21, 1983, and the new bridge carried traffic across the lake.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203