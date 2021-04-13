Happy birthday (Apr. 13): You've grown to such ability that what was once an insurmountable barrier to your dream has turned into a mere parking block you can easily hop over. You'll assist up-and-comers and derive great satisfaction from the teaching role.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The surface qualities of these offerings set before you will belie their substance. Shiny options could provide a quick hit of glee followed by nothing, whereas duller options here will sustain you for years.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have excellent ideas, although it's not quite time to implement them. This learning mode you're in is golden. You'll do very well to follow the initiative of another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your gut — that's one thing to go by. Feelings count for something but not everything. Consider the data. It will produce a feeling in you, too, and then you'll have two things to go by.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A long day feels longer if it feels like what you're doing is not recognized or appreciated. To ask for the props you need isn't vanity; it's actually good for everyone. Praise fuels the mission — at least in part. Get yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The things and people you love just aren't getting enough of your attention right now. Duty calls, and responsibility is around every corner. Make a plan so the future can bring more of your favorite experiences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've done enough research. Now it's time to act. The first step is the hardest because it relies on its own momentum. Every step after will use some of the momentum already created.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't want to be the emotional support. Instead, you want the situation to be fair and balanced enough for everyone to support themselves. This will require a restructuring of sorts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Regrets? Don't worry. In an alternate reality, there you are, enjoying the other thing (having made the other choice) and — bonus — dealing with problems that are different (and equal) to the ones you have now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's challenging to see your own patterns, which is exactly what makes it a worthy exercise. What have you said a hundred times before? What state keeps repeating? What do you keep wishing you had?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't have to wait for permission. You already have the power to do the thing you've been wanting to do. What it takes is steady training over a long period of time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This is no time for insisting on your way. There are many directions from which to come at life, several of them fun, delicious, interesting, lighthearted and yet extremely effective. Start there.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know that you deserve to be happy, so you seek situations with potential for low-key good vibes (as opposed to situations built with incendiary material that will flame up with the first spark of drama).

LAST CALL FOR VENUS IN ARIES

In days of old, when people used to drink in bars, at the end of the night, the bartender would make a last call for alcohol. Eyes would shoot around the room to the tune of “you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.” Venus, on her last night in Aries, will play the role of bartender. Love’s strategy, as it were, will defer to impulse.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Leo and a junior in high school. About college: My parents don’t qualify for financial aid most of the time, and yet, they also don’t have the money to send me to an expensive school. I visited a couple of colleges last year, and when I brought back the brochures, my father actually seemed to be inwardly laughing at me. I feel cheated when I see my friends’ parents taking such an interest in their education. Some of my teachers are helping me get a scholarship, and my parents don’t even seem to care. They both have degrees, so I don’t understand what the problem is. My mom is a Libra, and my dad is a Taurus.”

A: I’m sensing that your parents are dealing with problems that have nothing to do with you and that your needs are getting lost in the shuffle. You will grow up knowing that you are a self-made person, and that’s the kind of confidence that money can’t buy. Don’t give up on them, but branch out to seek support from other family members, educational mentors, coaches and community members. Don’t hold back! The more advice (and funding!) you can get, the better. Your Libra mom is likely to feel a bit of peer pressure and rise to the occasion after all.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Revered Founding Father, co-author of the Declaration of Independence and third American president Thomas Jefferson was born under a Sagittarius moon, the moon of exploration. One of Jefferson’s many achievements was supporting Lewis and Clark’s Voyage of Discovery to the Pacific Ocean. Mercury in dreamy Pisces lent a talent for communicating the vision.