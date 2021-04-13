Outdoors Briefs

Hikers trek near stream, lake

Hill ‘N Dale Hiking Club will explore three trails this month.

A hike April 22 will visit the Marinoni Scenic Area of the Ozark Highlands Trail for a six-mile out and back hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at Indian Creek canoe launch and trail access on the Mulberry River, 8007 Cass Oark Road. A second hike that day of 0.7 miles will visit High Bank Twin Falls near the High Bank canoe launch along the Mulberry.

Hikers will explore Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs on April 28 along the Hide Hollow and Bench Rock Loop Trail. The hike is five to six miles. Meet at 9 a.m. at Lake Leatherwood Park.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Group sets river cleanup

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup of the Kings River in Madison County on Saturday. Volunteers should bring a boat and sack lunch. Meet at Rockhouse access at 8 a.m.

For details visit kingsriverwater shed.org or call 870-654-4134.

Stanphill tops Elite anglers

Aaron Stanphill won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament April 3. His tournament limit of five bass weighed 19 pounds. He also had big bass at 5.49 pounds.

Tim Clark placed second with five bass at 18.97 pounds. Danny Faught was third with five bass at 16.59 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jonathan Luigs, 15.81; fifth, Gordon Harriman, 15.41; sixth, Jared Goble, 14.71; seventh, John Newlun, 13.67; eighth, Jason Sandidge, 13.52; ninth, Daniel Sparlin Jr., 13.36, 10th, Wes Paulin, 13.19.

Park lights prescribed burns

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed burns at times during the next several weeks. Burns will take place as weather conditions permit.

To ensure public safety, parts of the park and trails may be closed during these burns. Some fields and woodlands will be burned, said Kevin Eads, park superintendent.

To find out if burns will be conducted on any given day, call the visitor center, 479-451-8122.

Hobbs offers bikepacking sites

Reservations for bikepacking and backpacking campsites at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area are available online. Visit www.arkansasstateparks.com and go to the Hobbs State Park page to make a reservation.

Sites are $14 per night plus tax. For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Racers bike 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race is set for Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bike-packing event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com , 501-725-1377, or Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator at Experience Fayetteville, bpack@experiencefayetteville.com, 479-521-5776.

