Bank's quality praised in listing

Simmons Bank has been named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second year. The recognition is based on surveys conducted by Forbes and Statista that evaluated feedback from 43,000 banking customers across 28 countries.

Questions targeted topics such as trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice, according to a news release.

"We at Simmons Bank have prided ourselves on building trusted relationships with our customers and communities since our 1903 founding, but this emphasis has become all the more impactful over the last year," said George Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from Forbes and by the trust our customers continue to place in our organization."

The award builds on recent recognition that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, such as "America's Best Banks 2021," America's Best Employers By State" (2020) and "World's Best Banks 2020."

Simmons operates about 200 branches throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company in Pine Bluff, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31.

Details: https://www.simmonsbank.com