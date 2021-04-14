Elkins voters approve sewer bond issues

FAYETTEVILLE -- Voters in a special election Tuesday in Elkins authorized the city to issue bonds for sewer improvements.

There were 111 ballots cast, according to the final, but unofficial results from the Washington County Election Commission.

Jennifer Price, election director, said 2,140 people are registered to vote in Elkins, so the turnout was about 5%.

Voters approved each of the four issues on the ballot.

The first issue authorized the city to use the proceeds from a sales tax to issue the new bonds and to refund the old bonds. No new tax was involved in the project. Voters approved that issue with 88 votes for (79%), and 23 against (21%).

The second issue was for $8.5 million in sewer improvement bonds. That issue was approved with 87 votes (80%) cast for and 22 (20%) against.

The third issue was to pay off $1.2 million in bonds. That issue was approved with 87 votes (78%) cast for, and 24 votes (22%) against.

The fourth issue was for $5.5 in additional sewer bonds. That issue was approved with 89 votes (80%) cast for, and 22 votes (20%) against.

Price said one provisional ballot was cast by a person who was registered to vote in Madison County before moving to Elkins and who had not transferred his registration in time to be eligible to vote. That vote won't count, she said.

The Election Commission will meet April 22 to certify the results of the election, Price said.