Garfield man dies in crash

A 69-year-old Garfield man died in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 49 in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Allan Timbes was driving a 2008 GMC pickup north on the highway about 3:22 p.m. when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, the report said. It continued through the median and over Slaughter Pen Road before striking a concrete barrier, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A Searcy woman died from injuries she received when the motorcycle she was riding Sunday struck another vehicle on Arkansas 36 in Searcy, according to a state police report.

Jennifer M. Goforth, 44, was going east on the highway on a 2016 Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle struck a westbound 2007 Nissan, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, which was investigated by the Searcy Police Department.