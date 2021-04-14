State Capitol news in brief

Prison health bill

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to require the Arkansas Department of Corrections to offer free mammograms to prisoners over the age of 50.

Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, said the department already has a policy offering free mammograms. Her legislation, House Bill 1793, would codify that policy in state law.

The bill passed 96-0 and now heads to the Senate.

Scott said she was working on an amendment to the bill with Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, that would also offer free prostate exams to inmates.

-- John Moritz

Law enforcement

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to require federal authorities to give notice to sheriffs in most instances before they conduct a search or arrest in the sheriff's county.

House Bill 1789, by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, would provide some exemptions allowing federal authorities to conduct operations without approval from the sheriff, such as if they witness a crime in progress or if the target of their operation works in the sheriff's office.

Payton explained why he believed the law was needed by discussing the 1993 federal raid on a religious sect in Waco, Texas, in which 82 civilians were killed.

He said local authorities often have better working relationships with people in their communities and can help prevent confrontations from escalating.

The bill passed 72-13, with three members voting present. It now heads to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Polling perimeter

The House voted for a bill Tuesday that would prohibit anyone except voters from congregating within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.

The legislation, Senate Bill 486 by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, passed 74-23 and was sent to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The bill was opposed by Democrats, who protested that it would prohibit non-electioneering aimed at encouraging people to remain in line to vote.

Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said the NAACP did things in her area like hand out water to voters, which would be prohibited within the 100-foot zone under SB486.

"If you have people handing out sandwiches and water, how is that electioneering and what is the problem?" Flowers asked.

Brown responded, "If people want to hand out water they can stand beyond the 100 feet."

The bill passed the Senate 27-7 last month.

-- John Moritz