WOMEN'S GOLF

UALR wins first golf title since 2016

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock earned its first team tournament championship since 2016, winning the Oral Roberts Spring Break Invitational on Tuesday at the Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The Trojans, led by second-year Coach Jenna Wylie, held off Missouri State to finish with a 46-over par 898 for the tournament.

Entering Tuesday's final round with a four-shot lead, the Trojans finished at even-par as a team over the final three holes to best the Bears (900) by two shots.

All five UALR golfers finished among the top 12 individually. Agatha Alesson came in third place with a 10-over 223 with a final-round 5-over 76. Viktoria Krnacova had an 11-over 224 and shot a 6-over 77 in the final round to finish fourth.

Also, Malena Austerslaatt, Sydney Scraba and Kellie Gachaga all finished in a tie for 12th place at 18-over 231. Austerslaat had a 78 on Tuesday, while Scraba had a 79 and Gachaga a 84.

Oral Roberts was third (918). Wichita State (937) was fourth. Tarleton State (942), Stephen F. Austin (950) and Western Texas Community College (960) rounded out the seven-team field.