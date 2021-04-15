ASC becomes family tradition

James Andrew Mincy of White Hall spent much of his youth at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, where he was involved in a variety of classes and activities.

"It's like I grew up here. They were so welcoming, and I learned so much," Mincy said while cutting out a sugar maple leaf from a pattern as part of ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay.

The April lesson was titled "Sensory Leaf Paintings."

Actually, the paper leaf was a bonus, but the real lesson involved using the leftover cut paper to frame vibrantly painted, three-dimensional and colorful leaves.

Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's public programs coordinator, led the session.

Mincy's memories were so fundamental to his childhood development that he now takes his sons, Daniel and Michael, to participate in the center's diverse offerings.

His younger son, Michael, said he loved painting and drawing, especially his favorite superhero, Spider-Man. Now, ASC activities are a family tradition, Mincy said.

Mixing art, science

ASC's programs, such as the Second Saturday Family FunDay, are free to the public and sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

However, they're more than entertaining and engaging. The staff sprinkles in a little education, and these sessions often complement current art or science exhibitions. This lesson fused biology with painting, Rahmaan said.

"ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities in which visitors create art; complete science projects; or perform dance, music or theater," said Shannon Frazeur, ASC spokeswoman.

ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock, that is funded by a $14 million donation from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, along with other donors.

Its purpose, according to the Museum of Discovery's website, "Is to support the goal of making hands-on, interactive STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning more accessible to the state's school children and their families."

The next Second Saturday Family FunDay will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 8. The program will feature no-sew sock animals. For details, interested people may call (870) 536-3375 or go to www.asc701.org.

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All visitors 2 years and older are required to wear masks fully covering their noses and mouths. The number of visitors is limited to 10 at a time, and people are welcome to reserve a time slot in advance by contacting Matthew Howard, visitor relations coordinator, at 870-536-3375 or mhoward@asc701.org.