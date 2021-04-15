Get to know Democrat-Gazette Managing Editor Eliza Gaines at this subscriber exclusive event

Subscribers will have the chance to virtually get to know the managing editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Eliza Gaines.

As part of the newspaper's All Access webinar series for subscribers, Gaines will host a virtual talk at 6 p.m. on April 20. Subscribers can register for the free event at arkansasonline.com/all-access/.

In addition to answering questions from readers, she will talk about upcoming newsroom initiatives and what it has been like to take on a new role during a pandemic. Gaines took on the role just one day before the newsroom began working remotely, after the first covid-19 case was reported in Arkansas.

Gaines, a Little Rock native, is the fourth generation of her family to be in the newspaper business.

Gaines attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received a B.A. in English, and an M.A. in Mass Communication, with a focus on business and media.