Happy birthday (Apr. 15): Here come the exciting influences. There are definite emotional benefits from the changes over the next 10 weeks, and you'll find your mood on a steady rise. Because of this, you'll attract different situations in May than you do in August. You will leverage one resource for another more brilliantly suited to your needs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Love fills your entire world because you see some version of it wherever your eyes land. Even the grass seems to sing love songs to the sun; the mountains give friendship to the sky.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are discovering your inner rock star today, playing the scene like a power chord, right on time, with a charismatic attitude and the tone people need to hear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It is said that math is the language of the cosmos, but emotion will be the universal tongue you speak today, projecting feelings that resonate in the world to bring unanticipated outcomes to life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's better not to assume the intentions of others, as many act unintentionally and many more have intentions you would never guess.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Because you've made a decision to be in control of your life, relationships and circumstances in opposition to your goal have come to a standstill. Lack of common interests will do that, and, in this case, it's a welcome sign of progress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you find yourself around people with the attributes you admire, it's because you are either like this as well or are developing in this direction. You were meant to be inspired and supported.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're not trying to change anyone. True, it would be rather convenient for you if they did change, but there are plenty of remarkably accessible people out there who already embody what you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You want to focus on what's important, but today brings some confusion as to what fits the category. Hint: It's small, emotional in nature and couldn't happen on any other day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is normal to, at times, feel uncomfortable, displaced or lost in the unfamiliar. These feelings accompany the passages of life you will one day be most proud of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is so hard for you to take a compliment, and yet it is so easy for you to believe someone's unwanted critique. In general, this is a good day to ignore the opinions of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An intriguing future is taking form in your imagination. This is just one of many possibilities, so why are you already putting limits on it? Practice unbound visualization and watch your reality free up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Bottom line, there are people who make you feel good and people who don't. To be with people in the latter category isn't a waste; you often learn the most from them. That said, why make them your first choice?

VENUS AGENDA

Back inside her Taurean palace, bags still packed from her journeying, Venus begins making plans to upgrade, update and generally change things up in the homestead. Indeed, we are all having new ideas, inspired by what we’ve picked up in the last 200 or so days, and we’re ready to put our money where our dream is.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m newly engaged to a younger man, a Capricorn. I’m a Gemini, 10 years older than him. He works as a caregiver. I’m fine with his work, but when we’re together, he’s so tired. We tried to celebrate our 18-month anniversary and he paid $13 towards the meal and I paid $20 and the tip. I don’t mind being generous but I expect some attention later. When we got home he watched TV while I tried to look glamorous for him. I’m still mad. Should I keep saving for my Vegas wedding or kick him to the curb?”

A: Capricorn men usually respect traditions, but an 18-month anniversary might not be one of them. Typically, Capricorn men are more into the logical numbers, like one year, two year, etc. Secondly, you might have thought it was generous to pay for your Capricorn, but he actually would prefer to pay for you. Going somewhere he can afford is key, or give him plenty of notice so he can plan for it. Capricorn needs to be needed. Providing for others is a pleasure that makes him feel powerful, so avoid doing too much or babying him. And lastly, this relationship is feeling highly transactional. There’s nothing wrong with that, per se, but it’s not a foundation that will support a lasting marriage. Where is the love?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Seth Rogen was a teen standup comedian who dropped out of high school to make his Hollywood dreams come true. Born when the sun, Mercury and Jupiter were all in daring Aries, the director, writer and movie star embodies the risk-taking nature of his sign. Currently, Rogen is getting in touch with his Christmas spirit as he voices the role of Santa Claus in the animated series, “Santa Inc.”