LR police identify man found dead

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:22 a.m.

Little Rock police announced Wednesday that they have identified the man found dead Monday on Wright Avenue.

Marlon Franklin, 40, was found when officers answered a call about a person down at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Wright Avenue, southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange, according to an incident report.

Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No other information about the nature of the crime or any possible suspects was released.

