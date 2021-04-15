UA toughs out spring practices

FAYETTEVILLE -- Toughness might be the top watchword on the football practice fields at the University of Arkansas this spring.

Second-year Coach Sam Pittman is demanding it from his players, particularly in the trenches, where he knows SEC championships are won.

Pittman and his staff have been tough with all the position groups, including quarterback, where redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson and redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby have been running the top two offenses most of the time.

"I've been hard on the quarterbacks. I know that," Pittman said on a Wednesday video conference. "The expectations are high for them, however, and they're fine with that."

The Razorbacks will conduct their 14th practice of the spring today, then follow with the Red-White game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pittman noted he's seen improvement that equates to increased toughness on both sides of the line during the spring.

"You guys have been to a lot of practices," Pittman said. "I would hope that you would think they are physical and fast and demanding and things of that nature, what a tough football team would be like. Let me say this, we don't have guys fall down on the ground and they stay down there for five or six hours. They're getting back up, and they're coming back and playing and things of that nature."

Pittman went on to say the Razorbacks had so many "tough guys" on the roster now that he didn't want to start mentioning them all.

One of his stated goals entering the spring was being able to run when the Razorbacks needed to convert short-yardage plays.

"I think we've made nice strides in the run game," Pittman said. "Part of that is our backs are playing better. Rocket Sanders is a nice addition for us and has done a nice job.

"Our line is much bigger, understands our offense much better. So we have made some physical strides on the offensive line and in the running game. A lot of that has to do with the wide receivers blocking as well."

Another point of emphasis is the pass rush.

Pittman thinks the Razorbacks have improved to the point that bringing extra blitzers won't be necessary to get heat on opposing quarterbacks.

Asked whether the Hogs have gotten better at rushing the passer this spring, Pittman declared, "I love Coach [Jermial] Ashley. He's really done a nice job with these guys.

"We've gotten bigger. We got a good strength and conditioning coach and coaches in there. But we've gotten better. We can actually get some rush in the three-down line.

"Certainly we're playing more four-down line than what we did last year, but I think we're going to be able to get to the quarterback without bringing linebackers. Certainly hope so."

Pittman added the Razorbacks still have a few scholarships that could be applied to the 2021 team, and the coaching staff is keeping an eye on the transfer portal for any pass-rush aces.

Pittman listed several players who are questionable or doubtful for the Red-White game, in addition to players returning from surgery such as receiver De'Vion Warren, tight end Collin Sutherland and linebacker Hayden Henry, who is going through spring ball but not participating in live work.

Offensive linemen Dalton Wagner and Ty'kieast Crawford; defensive linemen Isaiah Nichols and Jashaud Stewart; receiver Tyson Morris; and cornerback Khari Johnson are either out of the game or will be limited.

The absence of Wagner, a two-year starter at right tackle, will give an opportunity to Marcus Henderson to work with the first group. Henderson bounced from tackle to tight end and back last season, and Pittman said he wasn't as comfortable at right tackle as he was on the left side, where he backed up Myron Cunningham. That has changed.

"I've actually been impressed when he's moved over to right tackle this year," Pittman said. "Now, we didn't do that until Wags got hurt a little bit. But he has made that adjustment a lot better than what he did last year, so I think he's maturing there."

Pittman was asked how the top quarterbacks have looked through 13 practices.

"I don't know how you really rate a quarterback when you're in a run-type, run-and-throw offense, when the quarterback is another running back for you, in the spring," Pittman said. "If you get close to him, the ball is down and things of that nature. A lot of times guys break a tackle, break an arm tackle, do some things and it does wonders for their confidence, you know, and they become a little more accurate throwing the ball and all that. Because your mind is very powerful and it controls a lot of that."

Pittman was critical of the quarterbacks through the first two scrimmages for holding the ball too long and with the timing of the read-option attack being out of kilter. He said Wednesday that has improved.

"Over the last four practices, I felt like KJ's accuracy has been much better," he said. "Part of that is the protection's been better. Part of that is the routes have been run better. But he's done a good job.

"Malik is pulling the ball down and running the football when things aren't there a little bit better instead of sitting in the pocket. I think we've grown. We're not where we need to be yet, but I think we've grown and I think we'll have a good quarterback room by the time August rolls around."