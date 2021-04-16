19-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting of boy, 16

HOT SPRINGS -- A local man was charged Thursday in the shooting death Wednesday of a teenager he claims was chasing him in the 300 block of Cones Road, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Tyrese Darnell Davis, 19, who lists a McCafferty Street address, was taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. after going to the Hot Springs Police Department voluntarily for questioning. He is charged with manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Cones Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting that had just occurred and found a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, the affidavit states.

The male, whose name was not included in the affidavit, was identified later as Cam'Ron Vallequese Coger, 16, of Hot Springs, according to a news release from police issued Thursday morning.

Coger "did not appear to have any signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene moments later," the affidavit states.

A witness told police he heard what he believed were gunshots, looked outside and saw three Black males running down the street on Cones Road toward Malvern Avenue and then heard additional shots, according to the affidavit. Moments later, a male later identified as Coger ran back and collapsed in the driveway at 307 Cones Road and a second Black male ran toward 323 Cones.

The witness said he did not know the males but had seen them at 323 Cones "on numerous occasions."

At 12:10 a.m., Davis went to the Police Department and was questioned, the affidavit states. Davis told Detective Mark Fallis he was at 323 Cones Road and got into an altercation with Coger. He said Coger stood up and a gun he had in his possession fell to the floor. Davis said he picked up the gun and fled the residence.

Davis said Coger "chased after him yelling," and as he was running down the street Davis said he fired the gun in Coger's direction but "did not aim it at him," the affidavit states. He said he believed one round struck Coger.

Davis said after he fired Coger "turned and ran the other direction" where he collapsed and "ultimately died from his injury," the affidavit states.

Davis, who lists no previous criminal history according to local court records, remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

"At this time, no other suspects are being sought," Cpl. Patrick Langley, the Police Department's public information officer, said in the release.