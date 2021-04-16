Alsdorf, Beardsley move on from Rogers arts academy board

ROGERS -- Howard Alsdorf and Tony Beardsley are stepping down from the Arkansas Arts Academy board after more than three decades of combined service.

Maurissa Roberts and Adrianne Williams-McGinnis were elected Tuesday in an online election to replace Alsdorf and Beardsley, according to an academy news release.

"We're excited to bring new energy, diversity, expertise and insight to our work," said Beardsley, board president. "We have worked diligently to ensure that the board of directors represents a variety of constituencies and the newest board members are no exception."

Roberts' and Williams-McGinnis' terms begin July 1, according to the release. They will join five others continuing on the board.

Williams-McGinnis is a school finance and accounting professional with four children attending the academy's elementary and secondary schools and brings charter school finance and reporting, teaching and administrator skills to the board, according to the release.

Roberts is a teacher at the academy, who will continue with the school through June, according to the release. Her youngest children attended the school, according to the release.

Beardsley, a Fayetteville resident in his 13th year on the board, joined the board when his daughter was a freshman at the school. He said it's time for "new blood" on the board.

Alsdorf has been on the board since the school opened in 2001, when it was known as Benton County School of the Arts, Beardsley said.

Arkansas Arts Academy, an open-enrollment public charter school, has two campuses for nearly 1,200 K-12 students.