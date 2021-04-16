Boys & Girls Club planning telethon

As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a telethon to support its ongoing programs.

The telethon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and people may watch live on Facebook @BGC.JEFFERSON.COUNTY.

"We are calling all alumni and friends to help us reach our goal of at least $75,000 for 75 years of service," according to a news release.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the youth programs of the Boys and Girls Club. Donations of all kinds are appreciated. They have been crucial to guiding local young people and saving lives, according to the release.

In July, the Boys & Girls Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary for service in Jefferson County. As part of the celebration, the club will be holding its Annual Heroes Banquet on July 9. An outdoor event will also be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10 at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive. The outdoor event will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, youth activities, entertainment and vendors.

The club is also launching a special opportunity for the public to support its operations through the 75 Club. The goal of the 75 Club is for 1,000 people to donate $75 each. Proceeds will be used to support children and teens in the program, and fund facility upgrades to the Boys and Girls Club building, according to the release.

Former club members, staff members, board members or individuals who would like to be involved in the anniversary activities may contact the club.

For questions about the telethon or other events or to make donations, people may contact the club at (870) 850-7500, ext. 102 or visit their website at https://www.boysgirlsclubjc.org/

Donors may give by cash app at $BGCJC, mail payments to P.O. Box 6027 Pine Bluff, Ark. 71611 or pay through their website. All checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Nyeshia Aldridge is the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.