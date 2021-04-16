Marriage Licenses

Jerri Brown, 29, and Angela Jones, 51, both of Maumelle.

Arthur Burns, 41, and Antonia Moreno-Hernandez, 41, both of Sherwood.

Seth McDonald, 21, and Riley Roach, 21, both of Little Rock.

James Stanhope, 41, and Kayla Stringfellow, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Harry Bassett, 56, and Phyllis Green, 56, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Jones, 40, and Timbre Chenard, 34, both of Little Rock.

Max Eakin, 43, and Victoria Seavers, 22, both of Scott.

Casey Bone, 42, and Courtney Bibb, 42, both of Cammack Village.

Richard Hampton, 51, and Joie Jones, 47, both of Little Rock.

Alfredo Espinosa, 32, and Maria Sotelo Ramirez, 34, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Jordan Wiley, 27, and Amanda Harp, 29, both of Little Rock.

Ronni Behrends, 32, and Jeffrey Cassidy, 33, both of Cabot.

Rachel Miller, 44, and Eric Freeman, 54, both of Little Rock.

Isaac Imi, 35, and Vanessa Buirse, 51, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1103 Derrick Smarr v. Shanda Curtis Smarr.

21-1104 Donnell Robinson v. Tameka Jenkins.

21-1105 Anesha Goner v. Elisha Martin, Sr.

21-1108 Kelly Nguyen v. Thao Hoang.

21-1109 Joseph Thornton II v. Brandy Thornton.

21-1111 Bradley Cousins v. Jamie Cousins.

21-1112 Earl Perkins III v. Latonia Harris Perkins.

21-1121 Jennifer Sellars v. Elijah Sellars.

21-1126 Amanda Wilson v. Justin Wilson.

GRANTED

19-1766 Natasha Nichols v. Jemaine Davis.

19-3536 Martiin Wills v. Kathryn Wills.

19-4224 Candelario Robledo v. Maria Robledo.

20-775 Brandi Bengston v. David Bengston.

20-2970 Emmanuel Kamanda v. Hawa Mansaray.

21-54 Stephanie Vault v. Joe Vault.

21-589 Juan Gonzalez v. Gwyndolyn Gonzalez.

21-596 Marcy Bolt v. Zachary Bolt.

21-607 Terrica Moore v. Melanie Moore.

21-630 Kanetra Burris v. Christon Moore, Sr.