Fort Smith shooting leaves 2 in serious condition, police say

A Fort Smith shooting Thursday night left two men injured and in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of South P Street around 10 p.m., according to a Fort Smith police news release.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound, police said. While en route to the hospital, officers were notified of a second gunshot victim, an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who was left by a private vehicle at an emergency room, according to authorities.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.