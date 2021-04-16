Rogers man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting he sexually assaulted two girls.

Javier Martinez, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual assault. He was arrested June 28, 2020.

The father of a 13-year-old girl told police his daughter had been sexually assaulted, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit. She reported she was sleeping and awakened by Martinez touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

A 12-year-old girl also was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center. She said Martinez had been inappropriately touching her for several years, according to the affidavit.

Matthew Light, deputy prosecutor, read a victim impact statement on behalf of the younger girl.

"To understand the impact that the trauma has had on me, there are a few things you should know about me before it had happened," Light read. "I was ready to see the good in every one, even if I could tell they weren't a good person. I had always laughed through the painful things, as if it was funny. I smiled at everything; it would be shocking if you didn't see me with a smile on my face."

The girl said in her statement that whenever she meets a new male figure she thinks, "is he going to touch me."

She said in the statement she will have to deal with the effect of the abuse forever.

"For the rest of my life, I will have to deal with the fact that I can't take back what happened, yet I'm content with that," Light read. "Now that I have slowly gotten over what happened, I will never be as I was before. The guilt that I was told would go away, never has. It stays with me as a ghost of shame. "

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Martinez to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Martinez will have to abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 5 years after his release from prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and he must enroll and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Martinez was ordered not to have any contact with the victims. He was also ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.

The judge gave Martinez an opportunity to make a statement, but he decline the offer.