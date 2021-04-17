Hogs, Aggies double up after rainout on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second consecutive weekend, the University of Arkansas baseball team will play an SEC Saturday doubleheader.

The No. 1 Razorbacks (28-5, 9-3) and Texas A&M (20-15, 9-3) will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium after Friday night's scheduled opener was rained out.

Last Saturday Arkansas and Ole Miss split a doubleheader in Oxford, Miss., after their opener was postponed because of rain and thunderstorms. The Razorbacks won the opener 7-3 and lost the nightcap 13-6.

Today's games will be nine innings and streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

Tickets for Friday's game will be honored for game one today, and gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The stadium will be cleared after the conclusion of game one and tickets for today's originally scheduled matchup will be honored for game two. Entry for game two will not begin until after the entire stadium has been cleared.

While Arkansas is playing its second doubleheader this season, Texas A&M will be playing its third. Xavier swept a doubleheader from the Aggies to open the season on Feb. 20, winning 10-6 and 2-0. Texas A&M swept a doubleheader from Samford on March 13, winning 21-4 and 5-2.

Arkansas and Texas A&M last played a doubleheader against each other on April 30, 2016, when the Razorbacks won the opener 9-5 and the Aggies won the nightcap 11-8 in Fayetteville.

Pitching matchups for today are Texas A&M left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-3, 3.19 ERA) and Arkansas left-hander Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 2.76 ERA) in game one, and Aggies right-hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 3.58 ERA) and Razorbacks right-hander Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.83 ERA) in game two.