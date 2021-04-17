Hogs land 4-star Clarendon athlete

Clarendon athlete Quincey McAdoo, who reopened his recruitment Tuesday, orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180 pounds, committed to Florida State on Jan. 10 before taking back his pledge this week. He picked the Razorbacks over Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Baylor, Mississippi State, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska and other programs.

He wanted to stay in the state so his family could watch him play more easily.

"I'm very family-oriented. I can't imagine going to any college without my family," said McAdoo, who's expected to play receiver for the Hogs. "They're a big reason why I decided to stay home. They weren't pressuring me to go to Arkansas. They said there wasn't anywhere they couldn't go. "

He and receivers coach Kenny Guiton hit it off soon after Guiton was hired by Sam Pittman.

"He's super cool. He's one of the coolest coaches in the recruiting business," McAdoo said. "He just keeps it real with everybody. Whatever he has to say comes off as real."

McAdoo plans to make his official visit to Fayetteville for the Texas game Sept. 11.

He finished with 53 carries for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 26 receptions for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns while playing running back and receiver last season.

He had 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 4 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown, while playing defensive back.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates McAdoo a 4-star prospect.

Arkansas coaches and current commitments continued to work on him despite his Florida State commitment. He privately committed to the Arkansas staff Tuesday after announcing he was reopening his recruitment.

"Everybody was hyped," McAdoo said of the Arkansas coaches. "Everybody was happy."

Little Rock Parkview running back and Arkansas pledge James Jointer and tight end commitment Dax Courtney, who will play his senior season at Clarendon, recruited him.

"They were saying how cool it would be for us to stay home and play for our home state and put on for the whole state of Arkansas," McAdoo said. "I kind of felt it. I wanted it."

He also returned 9 kickoffs for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 6 punts for 90 yards.

McAdoo is the ninth commitment for the 2022 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.