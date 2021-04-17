Pine Bluff named a Tree City USA

The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Pine Bluff a 2020 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Pine Bluff achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to a news release.

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Pine Bluff are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022, according to the release.

"With Tree City USA recognition, Pine Bluff has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for Pine Bluff residents now and in the future," according to the release.

Details: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.