UALR baseball capsule

UALR vs. Louisiana-Monroe

When 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Monday

Where Warhawk Field, Monroe, La.

Records UALR 15-14, 6-3 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 11-17, 3-9

Series Louisiana-Monroe leads 46-35.

Internet ESPN-Plus

Probable Starters:

UALR -- RHP, Sr., Hayden Arnold (4-3, 4.30)

Louisiana-Monroe -- RHP, Sr., Ty Barnes (1-2, 5.28)

Saturday:

UALR -- RHP, Sr., Aaron Funk (1-3, 4.97)

Louisiana-Monroe -- LHP, R-Fr., Cam Barlow

Sunday:

UALR -- TBA

Louisiana-Monroe -- TBA

SHORT HOPS UALR saw its three-game win streak snapped in a 4-2 loss at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday. ... The Warhawks were swept at Georgia Southern last weekend and enter last in the West Division. ... Trojans senior Hayden Arnold takes the mound today with 184 career strikeouts, four behind Chance Cleveland for seventh all-time in program history. ... Louisiana-Monroe's .265 team batting average is fourth in the Sun Belt. ... UALR carries three of the conference's top-10 hitters in senior Jorden Hussein (.358), senior John Michael Russ (.347) and sophomore Tyler Williams (.330). ... Warhawks junior Mason Holt ranks No. 9 in the Sun Belt with 24 runs scored.