3 Arkansans named national scholars

An Arkansas State University sophomore and two other Arkansans at colleges outside the state have been named Goldwater scholars, a nationally competitive honor for science, mathematics and engineering undergraduates.

The award for college sophomores and juniors provides scholarships of up to $7,500 for one or two years, with the money to go toward tuition, mandatory fees and other college costs. This year, the Goldwater Foundation named 410 college undergraduates as scholars.

Nathan May, a biotechnology major at ASU from Newport, developed an algorithm to study covid-19 data from the state Department of Health and gain insights into mortality, positivity and recovery from the infection, according an ASU announcement.

Declan Brick, an engineering student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, has a career goal of earning a doctorate in aerospace engineering, according to information published by the Goldwater Foundation. Brick is a 2018 graduate of Fayetteville High School, according to the school's Facebook page.

Claire Bunn, a genetics student at the University of Georgia, has a goal of becoming a physician scientist helping guide personalized medical treatment through the use of genomics and bioinformatics, according to a University of Georgia announcement. She is from Marion.