Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 4-18-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

JACK ROBEY JUNIOR HIGH, 4101 S. Olive St. Date of inspection April 8. Ceiling tile above vegetable prep area and one near the automatic dishwasher are damaged. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Meals were being served in classroom during inspection.

JACK ROBEY JR. HIGH GYM, 4101 S. Olive St. Date of inspection April 8. No food in concession during time of inspection. Concession has not been in use in over a year. Counter tops in kitchen near stovetop are visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Some ceiling tiles throughout concession area are damaged. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Two lighting fixtures in concession are not properly shielded. Light fixtures in concession should be properly shielded.

SHELL FOOD MART, 6708 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection April 8. Observation: Observed drink without lid and straw. (Specific observation here) Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food, use of unapproved beverage containers, or use of tobacco in food preparation or warewashing area. Drink was discarded. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

CHAPEL FOOD MART, 5901 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection April 7. Observation: Observed trash can with out a lid. Trash can containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use.

E-Z MART, 5401 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection April 7. Observation: Observed food residue on counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Counter top was cleaned during time of inspection.

UNCLE JOE JOE FAMOUS TACOS AND MORE, 1119 Nesby Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 7. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

COUNTRY KITCHEN, 4322 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection April 6. Single service containers observed being reused throughout establishment. Single service containers should not be reused. Shelves in kitchen and dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Floors throughout facility, especially under shelving and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Refrigerator that was holding food out of temperature has no food in it during inspection. Owner said that they are waiting on a part.

LARRY'S PIZZA, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 13. Observed pineapples (43 degrees F) and diced bell peppers (44 degrees F) in prep cooler and diced onions (59 degrees F) above prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed several bottles of chemicals being stored by dishes in the kitchen. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Bottles of chemicals were moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed a leak in the pipes under the rinse station of the three compartment sink. Pipes should be repaired so that there is no leak. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment, shelving, and prep cooler, and in walk in cooler, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

MOTOR WAY GROCERY, 3432 U.S. 65 South. Date of follow-up inspection April 12. Handwashing sink in kitchen is leaking when the hot water is turned on. Hand washing sink should be repaired so there is no leak. Observed a hole in the wall above the three compartment sink and a crack in the ceiling above the fryers. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Floors in the kitchen, especially under the cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed two fryers that are not sitting under the vent hood. Ventilation hood systems and devices shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease or condensation from collecting on walls and ceilings.

J&M QUICK STOP, 8885 U.S. 79 South. Date of inspection April 9. Observed ice bags not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law.