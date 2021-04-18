Virtual ceremony marks association's 75th/76th anniversary

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association of University Women celebrated its 75th/76th anniversary virtually recently.

Members recognized the local founder, Katie Jackson Pierre, honored the Woman of the Year, Mary Grant, and heard presentations, according to a news release.

Pierre chartered the Pine Bluff Branch of the organization on Feb. 8, 1945. Pierre and 14 others who were members of the staff, faculty or administration of Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff), began an organization promoting fellowship, service and scholarship.

The presidents have included Pierre, Lillie Jones, Patricia Burnett, Katherine G. Durvan, Ruby G.W. Fischer, C. Vernette Grimes, Mallye T. Russell, Earnestine E. Whiteside, Ola Colbert Reed, Bobbie E. Hodge, Ella Wade McPherson, Gladys Gray Alley, Lois J. Faucette, Wheirda M. Potts Bentley, Bettye J. Williams, Gardenia Ambler, Frankie Lee Hemphill, Bunia Baxter, Mary E. Benjamin, Margaret S. Gatson, Pamela Baxter Johnson, Jewell M. Walker, Mary C. Liddell, Mary Brentley and Joyce Bracy Vaughan.

The celebration was officiated by past presidents as tri-chairmen: Benjamin, (2003-2005), a retired administrator from UAPB; Baxter (1997-2001), a retired educator from the Dollarway School District; and Liddell (2013-2016), a retired educator from the Pine Bluff and Little Rock school systems.

Providing the vocal music was Pashu'ar Grissom, a sophomore and member of the UAPB Vesper Choir. Birlee Lever provided the meditation. Greetings were by the national president, Letisa Vereen, a member of the Clayton branch in North Carolina; Baxter; and UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander.

Arlene Woody extended the occasion and acknowledged the four national founders. Liddell and the steering committee gave a PowerPoint presentation on the recent scholarship recipients, the Proud Project, community engagement involving the Boys and Girls Club, and the Christmas party of 2020.

Vaughan introduced Debra Yarbrough, the south-central sectional director, who discussed, "A Legacy of Service and Commitment in Action."

Winnie Wilson, chairman of the Woman of the Year Committee, introduced Grant as the Woman of the Year. Grant received a large green plant, a plaque and a Certificate of Appreciation.

Grant is a retired educator with 38 years of service. During the years as chairman of the association's community outreach committee, one of her favorite projects was the distribution of books to the Boys and Girls Club. Her committee collected hundreds of books and was able to give them to the students as well as donate them to the Boys and Girls Club Library. Her other committee assignments included the membership committee and the special occasion committee. She also works on the decoration committee for the Christmas Scholarship brunch.

As an educator, Grant's first seven years were in the Dumas Public School System with the remaining years in the Pine Bluff School District. In Pine Bluff, she served on the advisory board for the gifted and talented program at its inception, was the cooperating teacher for six student teachers from UAPB, was an educational team leader and chairman of the English Department at Southeast Junior High School and was also yearbook sponsor for many years. She was named Pine Bluff District Outstanding Teacher of the Year 1989-1990.

Grant is a Golden Life Member of the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a member of the New Town Missionary Baptist Church and was a board member for the Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Medical Center from 2016-2018.

She is married to Nathaniel Grant and is the mother of Marcus Grant, Reginal Grant, Angela Grant Jones and the late Eric Grant.

In addition to chairmen, the steering committee members were Vaughan, Wilson, Bates, Bettye J. Williams, Veronica Alexander, Marikka Bender Bonita Corbin, Earnestine Grant, M. Grant, Liddell, Tanya Walker, Amanda Wells, and Woody. Technology support was provided by C. Ann Smith and Bates.