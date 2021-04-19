Pregnant woman stabbed in Boone County, authorities say; boyfriend arrested

A Missouri man is facing two counts of attempted capital murder after authorities say he stabbed his pregnant girlfriend in Bellefonte on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman, who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time, told deputies her boyfriend, Charles L. Boone, attacked her with a knife, a Boone County sheriff’s office news release states. The woman, who had multiple stab wounds and cuts, was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Boone, 29, fled to Missouri following the attack and was taken into custody by the Springfield Police Department, according to the release.

Authorities said the mother and her unborn child were in “good condition.”

Authorities were waiting for Boone to be extradited to Arkansas at the time of the release.