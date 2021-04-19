Donors top $20,000 for Boys & Girls Club

Soon after noon, the Facebook livestream started, with Emily Burris on ukulele and Jada Newby singing, as they opened the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County telethon with a rendition of Matisyahu's song, "One Day."

It was sweet, heartfelt.

Five-year-old Jada is a member of the Boys and Girls Club -- they're often referred to as Club Kids -- and Burris is a United Methodist Church site coordinator.

Their live performance was one of many featured as part of Saturday's two-hour event that kicked off their ongoing 75th Anniversary of Service in Jefferson County and was held in the First United Methodist Church of Pine Bluff's gymnasium on Sixth Avenue. The church is one of two Boys and Girls Club sites in the city.

The afternoon's goal was to raise $75,000, said Nyeshia Aldridge, Boys and Girls Club CEO.

On air, Shannon Morgan, a phone volunteer and Boys and Girls Club's vice president, asked viewers to donate. "Do it for the kids in the community," she said.

By the end, the group had banked more than $20,000; however, Aldridge said, "Our fund raising effort isn't over but it continues. All donations are welcome."

Join the club

While the telethon was based on old-school entertainment formats and technology, the staff gave it a fresh twist. Gone were the jingling phones, replaced by smart phones, and a couple of the approximately 25 volunteers could be overheard explaining to callers how to use the Boys and Girls Club's website or their own phones to make a donation.

As the livestream started, L A Franklin wrote on Facebook: "Just donated."

They are asking the public, and alumni and friends to consider joining their 75 Club, with the goal that each person donate $75.

They hope to get at least 1,000 people to join the club, but if that's beyond the budget, Aldridge said any amount is appreciated.

As well, they've made it easy to give.

"Cash apps are very popular and PayPal," and donors can pay through the Boys and Girls website, Aldridge said.

Of course, people can drop off a check at 2701 Short Reeker St., or mail it to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71611, and make all checks payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Life is better at the club

Five-year-old Jada didn't miss a beat, as she sang Matisyahu's lyrics, "All my life I've been waiting for, I've been praying for. For the people to say. That we don't wanna fight no more, there'll be no more wars."

After she finished, the event's emcee, Scott Kuttenkuler, asked if she sang at the Boys and Girls Club.

She said she did, as part of the after-school program she attended, adding. "I sing all the time," she said.

Kuttenkuler, the newly named Saline County Career and Technical Campus assistant vice chancellor, wasn't shy about approaching volunteers or visitors and asking what made the club so special.

A number of the youth Saturday afternoon described themselves as Club Kids, as did parents, who expressed their gratitude for the various programs, including meals and tutoring, that are provided.

Kuttenkuler talked with H. William "Will" Smith, a Boys & Girls Club Board member.

Smith said the nonprofit organization is about building "bigger and better futures," and he added, they are looking for adult volunteers.

Kuttenkuler shared the emcee duties with Ulanda Arnett, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce director.

For parents, Arnett said, "The Boys and Girls Club is a great place...You don't feel like you have to do it alone."

It also helps foster and develop musical talents like Jada's or Siyaz Ervin's interest in photography, Aldridge said.

A time of uncertainty

All of the money raised will be used to support the club's after-school and summer children and teens programs, and fund an upgrade at the Boys and Girls Club facility on Short Reeker Street, Aldridge said.

Prior to the 2020 COVID shutdown, Aldridge said, "We served 325 (kids) and averaged 106 per day."

Those numbers dropped drastically, to about 54 members with about 35 kids attending programming each day.

But they need to remain at the ready as youngsters start coming back, and it takes about $500 per child annually to keep their doors open.

The anniversary celebration continues

In July, the Boys and Girls Club will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee, or 75 years, and as part of this, will hold its annual Heroes Banquet on Friday, July 9, and an all-day, outdoor event the following day at the Townsend Park Baseball Fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive.

The event will feature vendors, youth activities, entertainment and a kickball tournament.

Former club kids, staff members, board members, or individuals who would like to be involved in the anniversary activities may contact the club at info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500 ext. 102 for more information.

Jada Newby, age 5, sang Matisyahu’s song, “One Day," for the opening act of the Boys and Girls Club Telethon fundraiser on Saturday. (Special to The Commercial)