New FCC setup to require 10-digit dialing in 501 area code

People in Central Arkansas should soon start dialing all 10 digits for local calls, the Federal Communications Commission said.

The FCC is setting up a new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which will require callers to dial all 10 digits when making a local phone call in the 501 area code.

The 501 area code covers much of Central Arkansas, including Little Rock, Hot Springs, Benton, Cabot and Bryant.

The change won't take effect until Oct. 24, but the FCC is asking callers to start using all 10 digits, beginning April 24, to help callers get used to the dialing change for local calls.

Local calls made in the 501 area code without using all 10 digits will be completed until Oct. 24, the FCC said.

The change affects area codes in 36 states in places that still have seven-digit dialing in place for local calls.

Businesses that have preprogrammed phone numbers, or automatic device calling equipment, will have to prepare for the change, said Scott Morris, a spokesman for Windstream. Prices for making calls won't change because of the new rule, Morris said.

"For folks that do have program services, they should begin to think about that so they're ready to go in October," Morris said.

The Arkansas Department of Labor put a notice to elevator companies, saying they need to start reprogramming any equipment that uses seven calling digits starting April 24.

The reason for the change is the FCC has established 988 as the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In the area codes affected by the dialing change, 988 often is used in telephone numbers in the three digits that follow the area code, known as a central office code.

With the change, when someone dials 988 the call is immediately directed to the suicide hotline, just as if someone were to call 911 for an emergency.

The change primarily affects landlines since most wireless and internet calling already requires 10-digit dialing, according to the FCC.

On July 16, 2022, 988 will become the three-digit phone number for the suicide hotline.

In the meantime, people can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.