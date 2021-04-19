Troopers: Little Rock man dies in I-530 wreck

A Little Rock man was killed on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County after his car struck a tree on Sunday night, troopers said.

Terry Glass, 36, was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car north at the Arkansas 46 exit near Redfield when the crash happened around 11:50 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Glass lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree, troopers said. According to the report, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 162 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.