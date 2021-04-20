Calendar for April 20, 2021

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, April 20

Urban Renewal board to meet

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will hold its Monthly Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Jimmy Dill, board president, 870-536-4943.

ASC sets auditions for '9 to 5 The Musical'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasASC is seeking people ages 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production, "9 to 5 The Musical." Auditions continue April 20. To sign up, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14, and Aug. 20-21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22. Cast must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Wednesday, April 21

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.

Through Wednesday, April 21

Work set for U.S. 63B in Warren

Improvements to the drainage along U.S 63B in Warren will mean a temporary closure, according to news release from Arkansas Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will close U.S. 63B between South Main Street (Highway 63B) and West Central Street (Highway 278B) through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Local traffic will be allowed except for the area between Burkes and Shelby streets. This closure will allow crews to replace two cross drains. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Saturday, April 24

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have picture identification.

Talent Hunt Showcase set

The Great Southeast Arkansas Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from seven counties will be held at 2 p.m. April 24 at Cotton Boll Stadium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release. The counties and contestants include Ashley County: Chester Huntsman; Bradley County: Gwendolyn White; Chicot County: the Rev. R.C. Barnes; Cleveland County: Wayne Gross; Desha County: "Desha Three" featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell and Houston Holley; Drew County: Mark Kelly; and Lincoln County: Braden Hunter. Masks are required. If it rains, the showcase will be held in Drew Central School's Earl Willis Auditorium at Monticello. Bonus concerts will also be held. At 7 p.m. April 23, David Leonard will perform at Weevil Pond. At 12:30 p.m. April 24, the Rodney Block Collective will perform at the UAM footbal field. The concerts are $15 each or $25 for both. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase.

Monday, April 26

Veterans invited to virtual listening session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care and develop a plan for investing in VA's aging infrastructure, according to a news release. Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS' listening session at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.