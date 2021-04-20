Deaths of couple, child reported in Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left three people, including a pregnant woman and toddler, dead.

Sgt. Jonathan Wear, Van Buren police spokesman, identified the victims as Paiden Nicole Priest, 23; son Grayson Alexander Beckham, 2; and husband David Wayne Priest, 24. The incident took place at a duplex in the 2000 block of Williams Street.

Wear said the department received a 911 call at 12:41 a.m. Sunday from the neighbor living in the other half of the duplex, who reported hearing arguing followed by gunshots.

Officers found Paiden Priest and Grayson dead and David Priest injured.

Wear said evidence suggests David Priest was the shooter. The Police Department isn't searching for anyone, according to Wear.

David Priest was taken to Baptist Health in Van Buren before being flown to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas, where he died, according to Wear.

At least one bullet went through the wall of the neighbor's unit, although nobody was injured, Wear said.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these victims," Wear said. "It's definitely a hard thing for them to deal with. This is one of the worst cases that we've had to ever deal with."

Grayson Alexander Beckham