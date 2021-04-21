State Capitol news in brief

Abortion clinics

A bill that requires abortion clinics to be licensed passed the House 76-15 Tuesday.

The measure requires all clinics that perform abortions to be licensed by the Arkansas Department of Health. The bill also bans hospitals from performing abortions unless it's to "save the life of the pregnant woman in a medical emergency."

The Senate approved the bill on April 7 and awaits consideration from the governor.

-- Neal Earley

Johnny Cash Day

With much fanfare, one of Arkansas' favorite sons got a step closer Tuesday to getting a day dedicated in his honor after the House unanimously approved a bill to establish a Johnny Cash Day.

The bill to establish a dedicated day for the native Arkansan had sailed through committee Monday, with a bit of singing from legislators along the way. The bill now goes to the governor.

Cash also will represent Arkansas in Congress, as his likeness along with that of civil-rights icon Daisy Bates, will represent the state in statuary hall.

-- Neal Earley

Health plans

A Senate committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would dissolve the board that oversees health insurance plans for state government and public school employees.

Senate Bill 693 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, would shift decisions and policy determinations for the State and Public School Life and Health Insurance Program to the Board of Finance.

Hickey said previously that the Board of Finance would have that authority until the Legislature adopts a permanent system to ensure the program's solvency.

-- Rachel Herzog

Vaccine passports

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would bar state and local governments and officials from requiring people to use a vaccine passport for any purpose.

The Senate voted 23-8 to send the House of Representatives Senate Bill 615 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado.

The bill would define a vaccine passport as documentation that a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

SB615 also states that "The use of a vaccine passport shall not be a condition for entry, travel, education or services."

In response to questions from Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent from Sulphur Springs, Garner said an airline would be barred under this bill from requiring proof of vaccination for people to be on a flight and a church would be prohibited from requiring proof of vaccination for elderly to participate in a church service.

Garner told senators that his bill isn't an anti-vaccination measure.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Corporal punishment

A bill that would prohibit the use of corporal punishment without parental consent on a child who has an individualized education program cleared the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 30-2 to send Senate Bill 501 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further action.

Under the bill, a school district that authorizes the use of corporal punishment would be barred from using corporal punishment without consent from a parent, legal guardian or person standing in loco parentis of a child who has an individualized education program.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Teaching race

A bill seeking to prevent schools from teaching that the United States is systemically racist gained the favor of the House Education Committee on the second try Tuesday.

House Bill 1761 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, states that schools shall not teach that any race or ethnicity is superior, that any member of any race or ethnicity is inherently racist, that the United States is systemically racist, or promote prejudice or discrimination toward any race or ethnicity.

The bill allows schools to promulgate policies to implement those recommendations, and there is no enforcement mechanism for schools who do not do so.

Lowery said he amended the bill since initially presenting it to the committee last week, taking into account feedback from Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, and Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, though he and Murdock ultimately disagreed about the provision discouraging schools from teaching that the United States is a systemically racist nation.

-- Rachel Herzog

Commerce funding

An appropriation for the state Department of Commerce fell short of approval by the Arkansas Senate for the second time Tuesday.

Senate Bill 132 fell three votes short of the 27 votes it needs to pass. Two senators voted against the bill: Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, and Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.

Garner on Monday urged senators to vote against the appropriation and called for Commerce Secretary Mike Preston to be replaced. The bill grants spending authority for the Commerce Department in the fiscal year starting July 1.

-- Rachel Herzog

Online filing

Some lawmakers have asked Secretary of State John Thurston's office to improve its campaign finance online filing system, an official in his office told lawmakers Tuesday.

A few senators went to the secretary of state's office with concerns about the online financial reporting system and the office has heard from other lawmakers that "it is at best a very user unfriendly system to say the least," said Kurt Naumann, legislative liaison in Thurston's office.

GCR/PCC Technology was the only vendor to submit a bid to the secretary of state's office on the system, and the contract was executed July 18, 2016, and expires June 30, said Kevin Niehaus, a spokesman for Thurston. GCR/PCC Technology changed its name to CIVIX in July.

Implementing the system cost $576,121, he said. The annual maintenance fees include $137,699 upfront in the first three years, $49,172 in the fourth year, and $50,647 in the fifth year, he said.

If CIVIX is unable to fix the system or overhaul or replace it, then the secretary of state likely will get bids for "a system that is a little bit more user friendly, less cumbersome," Naumann said.

The secretary of state's office wants lawmakers to add $1.5 million to its appropriation, House Bill 1187.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Capitol police

Legislation moving the State Capitol Police under the authority of the Department of Public Safety failed for lack of a second Tuesday in a Senate committee.

The agency provides security at the Capitol and is under the authority of the secretary of state's office.

Senate Bill 242's sponsor, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, said Arkansas is one of two states that has its Capitol police officers not under a law enforcement agency.

Stubblefield said the transfer would allow the agency to take advantage of resources and support from the Department of Public Safety.

Secretary of State John Thurston argued that the office in charge of maintaining the Capitol grounds also should oversee security.

Stubblefield said Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Department of Public Safety are neutral on the bill. He was joined in presenting the bill by Darrell Hedden, the previous chief of the State Capitol Police force.

-- Rachel Herzog

Unemployment bill

A bill to reduce how long someone can receive unemployment benefits failed to pass the House on Tuesday.

House Bill 1676, sponsored by Rep. Austin McCollum, would tie how many weeks someone can receive state unemployment benefits to the state unemployment rate.

The House later expunged the vote after McCollum said a few members had changed their minds in voting against it.

-- Neal Earley

Historic monuments

Hoping to stop historic monuments from removal, the House voted 72-16 on Senate Bill 553 on Tuesday.

The bill would bar the removal of historic monuments or memorials from public property. The bill also would bar local governments from removing historic statues or memorials for a period longer than 60 days without a waiver from the Arkansas History Commission.

The bill defines historic monuments as a "statue, memorial, gravestone plate, plaque, or historic flag display" that is on public property. Specifically listed in the bill are monuments that commemorate conflicts such as the Civil War, American Revolution and World War II.

The bill passed the Senate and now awaits the governor's action.

-- Neal Earley