Happy birthday (Apr. 21): You may not think of last year as strength training, but you'll notice you're stronger, solid in your footing and moving with confidence. This year is a dance. Parts go off as though intricately choreographed, and other parts are passionately unbridled.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Courage doesn't have to be a substance in limited supply. Grow your own. Cultivate it through the magic of habit. Whatever you feel like shrinking from, move toward it instead. Do that over and over and suddenly, you're brave.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The purity of your intention will be felt by all; the loveliness of it reads loud and clear. Because of this, you don't have to say the perfect words or overthink your approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be moved to do something unusual, outside the routine, maybe even against the social norms. This is a new day and a new chance for self-reinvention and discovery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's coming easily to you today — this charismatic communication that just flows. The more you use it, the stronger that flow becomes. You can share it by speaking on someone's behalf or putting your thoughts in writing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll get two kinds of compliments today: compliments born of neediness (you pity the giver) and compliments that come from genuine appreciation (you love them back).

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talking to a stranger is always a risk — one worth taking when you feel the friendly vibes flowing today. Regardless of what you learn, good or bad, it will be well worth the effort to get to know new people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When there is no one telling you what you must do to improve, you'll take matters into your own hands. You'll explore novel territory to stay ahead of the game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your process is more important than the end product. The product will be handed over in the end, but the process is yours. You can use your process over and over, reshaping to fit the problem at hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As soon as you say what you want, the spirit of resistance perks up its ears and readies itself to take form — laziness, fear, fatigue ... it has many shapes. You're well-equipped to fight them all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As you repeat similar types of projects, you become more proficient in identifying which actions lead to a desirable result.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're taking care of the things that matter to you. Some of these things you don't recognize as crucial elements of your life, but the fact that you tend to them as you do tells the truer story.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're figuring out what's working for you. All you have to do now is more of it. Each time increases your confidence and competence further and eases your trepidation about scaling up.

VOLCANIC ANTICIPATION

As Shakespeare wrote, “the course of true love never did run smooth.” While today it will seem even and frictionless enough, there is hot lava burbling inside, anticipating tomorrow’s connection between romantic Venus and explosive Uranus. Stay outside the danger zones and you can enjoy the beautiful spectacle without getting scorched.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I had my chart done and my boyfriend’s chart done by an astrologer who said that though we have pretty compatible charts, there are also some ‘squares’ in our charts that show difficulties ahead. What do you think? I’m a Capricorn, and he’s a Scorpio.”

A: Now, dear Capricorn, would you really want a relationship that was easy? You’re the sign of climbing, striving and bettering yourself. Without obstacles, how could you build your character, rev up your drive or sharpen your skills? The main issue is in your fighting styles. Scorpio folks like your boyfriend sometimes act mortally wounded by the injuries endured on the battlefield of love and then prove resilient. You are tougher in the moment and have a tendency to wound when it would be better to back off. If you can train yourself to realize when he’s hurt and avoid making it worse, you will also avoid the pitfalls of these squared aspects. Not only do I think you’re going to make it; you’ll be better for learning from each other. By the way, I think astrology should be used as a tool to help us live harmoniously with ourselves, one another and the rest of the universe. Try not to limit yourself with astrological advice. Look for opportunities inside a reading, and if something doesn’t feel true, toss it out.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Britain is adding a bank holiday to next year’s calendar to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign. It will be the first time a monarch has reached this historic milestone. Taurus is known for tenacity and longevity. Natal moon and Neptune in Leo signify creative flair, a penchant for pomp and circumstance, and a love of children.