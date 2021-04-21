Smith and Ford move up in ESPN rankings

Two in-state prospects are included in ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi’s updated rankings for the 2022 class.

Magnolia guard Derrian Ford and Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith Jr. remain 4-star recruits, but they saw their national ranking improve.

Smith, 6-4, 170 pounds, moved up two spots to No. 41 nationally.

“Another prospect who had an outstanding high school season,” Biancardi said. “He has displayed effectiveness both Inside and beyond the arc with his jumper.”

Smith was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps player of the year after averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

“He creates space well for himself and can read the floor and make the assist,” Biancardi said. “He also earns a fair share of points from the free throw line at a good percentage.”

Ford, 6-4, 205 pounds, moved up 16 spots to No. 42.

“Ford had a great season and is starting the spring campaign strong,” Biancardi said. “Love his competitiveness and endless energy. He can play either guard spot in a pinch.”

Ford was named the Class 4A player of the year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday. Ford averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior.

“He’s a capable scorer in many ways but also a very good ball mover or assist maker,” Biancardi said. “I respect his ability to make the best play for his team and be highly productive.”

Several other Razorbacks targets are also among ESPN’s top prospects.

Five-star power forward Kijani Wright, 6-7, 215, of Los Angeles Windward School, is rated No. 16 after previously ranking 15th.

Five-star point point guard Scoota Henderson, 6-3, 185, was the No. 10 recruit in the nation, but he is now rated the No. 7 prospect.

Point guard Cason Wallace was a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 prospect. The updated rankings have him as a 5-star recruit and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation.

Four-star power forward Jordan Walsh, 6-7, 195, of Oak Cliff (Texas) Faith Family Academy, is now rated the No. 32 recruit. He was previously ranked 34th.

Small forward Barry Dunning, 6-6, 185 of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic, remains a 4-star recruit, but he is now the No. 59 prospect. He was previously ranked 44th.

Four-star small forward Rylan Griffen, 6-5, 180, of Richardson, Texas, was the No. 51 prospect in the nation and is now the No. 55 recruit.