Springdale man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.

Matthew Duffy, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Duffy to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Duffy cannot have any contact with the girl, and the judge ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.

Duffy was arrested June 4, 2019. The girl reported Duffy started abusing her when she was 8, according to the probable cause affidavit. Duffy confessed to a detective he sexually abused the girl.