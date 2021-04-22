Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Jets a Ginnin in the fourth

BEST BET Itsallinthenotes in the second

LONG SHOT Hollis in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 140-416 (33.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

••••confident choice

•••plenty to like

••things to like

•educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

GREAT IN RED••• raced close to an honest pace and gave way grudgingly in a third-place finish. She received a confidence boost when the runner-up came back to win by 6 lengths. RENEGADE SUNSET contested the pace before tiring in a stronger field of $30K maiden-claimers, and the race was her first around two turns. TIEBREAK has earned competitive Beyer figures, and she is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Great in RedHarrCates5-2

4 Renegade SunsetDe La CruzStuart3-1

7 TiebreakCamachoRussell5-1

5 CouvertureSantanaMoquett2-1

6 SisterofthemoonCabreraGarcia6-1

1 Precious TinkleThompsonBarkley15-1

2 Lady LuteBowenMilligan20-1

2 Purse $27,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $12,500

ITSALLINTHENOTES••• won an unusually fast maiden-claiming race by 5-widening lengths, and the race has produced three next-out winners. LUCKY EVERY DAY defeated state-bred conditioned-claimers in wire-to-wire fashion, and she may be sharp enough to contend in an open race. MOORAC made a nice middle-move after early traffic trouble in a deceptive fourth-place route finish. The class dropper is back at the distance of her maiden win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 ItsallinthenotesTohillHartman5-2

4 Lucky Every DayCohenDiodoro3-1

6 MooracArrietaDiVito4-1

1 KallinikiCabreraBroberg9-2

1a Ms FalsettoSantanaBroberg9-2

2 Some Would SayGonzalezRosin6-1

5 Sing Along SuzyVazquezVillafranco5-1

3 Western AttireHarrCline20-1

3 Purse $45,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

NIFTY••• raced competitively at this distance when fourth in the Fifth Season, and he is back around two turns after a sharp second-place sprint finish. BODE'S MAKER has been a clear winner in consecutive starter allowance races. An expected fast and contentious pace will set up his consistent late run. RARE FORM overcame early trouble into the first turn when defeating $30,000 claimers. He has good early speed and a strong record at the distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 NiftyTohillHartman2-1

1 Bode's MakerVazquezMcKnight5-1

5 Rare FormArrietaContreras7-2

6 Secret CourierCohenDiodoro5-2

2 ExcessionSantanaAsmussen5-1

4 EagerlyCabreraHollendorfer10-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JETS A GINNIN•••• won six of seven races in 2020, and she is taking a drop in class after being caught in the final strides April 1. Moreover, she should be cruising on an easy lead. LAY M OUT is the best finisher in the field, and she is a seven-time winner. SWEET TATUM scored a 3-length victory just two races back, and she was scratched last weekend in favor of this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Jets a GinninArrietaBecker9-5

2 Lay M OutCamachoMorse3-1

5 Sweet TatumCohenDiodoro4-1

4 Our Musical MomentSantanaAsmussen8-1

1 War BalladTorresMoysey6-1

7 Hush Y'allCabreraVance9-2

6 EntrustedCanchariLauer20-1

5 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

A.P. PRINCESS••• finished a clear second behind an odds-on winner in a fast race April 2. She is taking a significant drop and deserves favoritism. SANDY SANGRIA is adding blinkers after crossing the wire one position behind the top selection. TAKE CHARGE ERICA proved stubborn on the lead defeating $25K rivals, and she did draw outside of her primary speed rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 A.P. PrincessGonzalezContreras5-2

4 Sandy SangriaQuinonezRosin9-2

6 Take Charge EricaGarciaShorter4-1

2 CherishedCohenDiodoro7-2

1 Ghaaleb the GreatArrietaBecker5-1

3 Summer StormBowenPuhich6-1

7 She's Fire and IceSantanaVillafranco12-1

6 Purse $93,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

BOLD TACTICS••• has worked smartly since a strong second-place debut, and she figures to save ground before launching a powerful late run. SUNDIAL has shown versatility in consecutive second-place route finishes, and she is likely to get the jump on the top selection. PRINCESS LEA contested the pace in a third-place finish. She has two-turn experience and is switching to a winning rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Bold TacticsCabreraCatalano9-5

6 SundialSantanaAsmussen2-1

7 Princess LeaArrietaSharp5-1

5 LofthouseWDe La CruzMartin10-1

1 Captain BeyondTorresAsmussen8-1

3 Miss TulsaGarciaVon Hemel10-1

4 Martique MissCohenHollendorfer8-1

8 Church ServiceHarrCline10-1

7 Purse $105,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

FOREVERNOA••• is taking a slight drop in class after a decisive front-running victory, and she keeps the leading rider. BEE BIT followed a clear runner-up finish at Houston with a clear starter allowance score 11 days ago at Oaklawn. The consistent mare drew a favorable route post. DESCENTE has crossed the wire first in five of her last six races, and she is nearing the excellent form she showed last winter in Florida.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ForevernoaSantanaSadler5-2

1 Bee BitTohillStuart6-1

3 DescenteCohenHollendorfer7-2

2 Auction FeverArrietaContreras4-1

5 She's DivineBowenPuhich8-1

7 DrinkatthecreekTorresLauer5-1

4 Into VictoryCanchariRiecken8-1

8 Malibu MarleeCabreraMatthews10-1

8 Purse $110,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HOLLIS•• is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who is back on Lasix after traveling to Keeneland and running in a Grade II. He finished second in the fastest sprint race of the season March 11 at Oaklawn. AWESOME ANYWHERE has not raced since September, but he earned strong Beyer figures in a pair of sprint stakes at Monmouth. He raced well at Oaklawn in 2020. DIRECT DIAL ships from Houston after a pair of restricted stake victories, and the pace should be fast enough to set up his late finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 HollisCabreraOrtiz8-1

4 Awesome AnywhereGarciaHollendorfer3-1

8 Direct DialSantanaAsmussen3-1

6 Drena's StarVazquezDiodoro5-2

7 Long WeekendCohenAmoss9-2

1 CroationTorresHollendorfer10-1

3 Don't ForgetGonzalezDiodoro12-1

5 Gold StreetArrietaAsmussen8-1

9 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred maiden special weight

CONNIE K•• has been working well since early January. The first-time starter has a sprinter's pedigree, and she landed in a soft field. MY DAMS ATITUDE was a vastly improved second in her first race for trainer Ingrid Mason, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. NEELIE ANN showed good speed before tiring in an encouraging career debut, and typical second-out improvement will make her difficult to catch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Connie KCamachoMorse6-1

3 My Dams AtitudeGarciaMason3-1

1 Neelie AnnArrietaSmith7-2

7 Racy JayceeFDe La CruzCox4-1

9 Run FearlessCohenFires6-1

10 Choctaw CharlieSantanaPrather10-1

8 Unbridled TwisterWDe La CruzCates10-1

4 Little BurritoTorresMoysey8-1

2 Cancan SareeCabreraMartin12-1

6 Ebbi BluHarrDeatherage20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

It's not often I recommend a cold double, but GREAT IN RED looks tough to beat in the first as does ITSALLINTHENOTES in the second race. A Pick-3 starts in the fifth race and A.P. PRINCESS is a single. The sixth race comes down to BOLD TACTICS and SUNDIAL. The seventh has a solid favorite in FOREVERNOA, but others stand a chance if you believe the John Sadler trainee is vulnerable.