Stocked catfish add fun for anglers

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be delivering catchable-sized channel catfish throughout the state this week. No anglers are ready for the additional fish like the young men and women who frequent Lake Bentonville in northwest Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly newsletter.

Lake Bentonville recently underwent a substantial expansion thanks to a grant by the Walton Family Foundation. The City of Bentonville and Bentonville Airport worked together with the grant money to add 6 acres to the lake, increasing the amount of fishing access in the heart of the city.

Maurice Jackson, program coordinator for the AGFC's statewide Family and Community Fishing Program, says the expansion is a great opportunity to continue recruiting new anglers and providing fishing opportunities for people who don't have the time or resources to invest in weekend-long fishing trips.

"That's what's great about fishing," Jackson said. "You can take it as far as you want. You can go out for weekend trips, vacation destinations or simply make a trip to the local pond and wet a line. Each is a great experience."

Each year, the FCFP stocks more than 45 ponds and streams with catchable-sized catfish throughout spring and fall to offer anglers more opportunities for fishing success. A good portion of these ponds also are stocked with rainbow trout during winter, when the water is cool enough to support these cold-natured fish.

"We're right in the middle of our first stockings of the year, but we're already getting comments from local anglers about how much they've enjoyed the trout at the recently expanded lake," Jackson said. "We also do special tagged fish promotions at all locations and large family fishing events at many locations throughout the year. This is all made possible with fishing license sales to help bring fish closer to our anglers, no matter where they live in Arkansas."

Visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing to learn more about the AGFC's Family and Community Fishing Program and find the nearest location.