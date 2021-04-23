Local Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 4, HARRISON 2

Shiloh Christian scored three runs without a hit in the second inning, then held on to defeat Harrison in a 4A-1 Conference game.

The Saints (17-5, 7-1) loaded the bases with three walks, then Luke Bowerman was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Kyle Cason came home on a passed ball, then Gunner Pace stole home and scored.

Ben Baker made it a 4-0 game in the fourth when his single drove in Pace. Harrison (17-6, 7-1) scored its runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Goblins ended the game with the bases loaded.

FARMINGTON 7, PRAIRIE GROVE 3

Farmington used a six-run rally in the seventh inning to defeat Prairie Grove and force a three-way tie for first place in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

The Cardinals (16-5, 7-1) tied the game when Trey Hill scored on a passed ball after reaching on an error and going to third on Chase Brown’s double. Kyson Bridges then hit into a fielder’s choice and scored Brown to give Farmington a 4-3 lead, followed by Weston Sills’ two-run double and Lawson Devault’s RBI groundout.

Casey Shipley’s home run gave Prairie Grove (14-6, 4-4) a 1-0 lead in the first, only to have Farmington tie it with a run in the third. The Tigers, however, regained the lead when Shipley and Ryder Orr hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth.

PREP SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 12, ROGERS HERITAGE 0

McKenzie Vaughan pitched a two-hitter and the Lady Tigers maintained a half-game lead in the 6A-West with a shutout win Thursday. Bentonville (22-1, 11-1) mashed 11 hits and took control by scoring nine runs in the sixth inning. Up to that point Heritage had limited the Lady Tigers to just three runs.

Kadence Stafford had a huge day at the plate for the Lady Tigers, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam in that nine-run sixth inning.

Kasey Wood and Trista Peterson also had a multi-hit game for Bentonville.

Jo Patton and Grace Pingel had the two hits for Heritage (10-13, 4-7).

FS SOUTHSIDE 6, FAYETTEVILLE 0

A four-run second inning was more than enough for Meliah Hunter as the Lady Mavs’ starter allowed just two hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout on Thursday. Hunter needed just 90 pitches to finish her gem and did not walk a batter.

Hunter also provided her own offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Reece Robinson and Keylee Reed also had multi-hit games for Southside (14-11, 6-4).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 11, SPRINGDALE HIGH 10

The Lady Wildcats let a huge lead evaporate late, but rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to edge crosstown Springdale High.

Har-Ber (6-15, 3-8) led 8-2 after scoring six runs in the second, but Springdale did not blink. The Lady Bulldogs, who are winless in 6A-West play, scored six in the fifth inning to tie the game at 8-8, then added two more in the sixth to take a 10-8 lead.

The Lady Wildcats, who knocked off Rogers Heritage on Wednesday, opened the sixth inning, getting two on via hit-by-pitch, then a single by Madison Pratt. One run scored in fielder’s choice grounders and two more scored on a triple by Brianna Crowley as Har-Ber reclaimed the lead.

Illeana Sauls, Jaxin Logue, Kylie Lynch and Crowley all drove in multiple runs for Har-Ber with Lynch adding a triple.

Tori Hennarichs was 3-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs. Syd Burkett, Madisyn Lindstrom and Kadie Bennett all had multi-hit games and Kynzee Cootz drove in two runs for Springdale.

FARMINGTON 11, PRAIRIE GROVE 1

The Lady Cardinals belted 16 hits in a run-rule win Thursday in 4A-1 Conference action. Lead-off batter Shayley Treat was a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish with a pair of RBIs for Farmington (19-2). Remington Adams and Kamryn Uher each had three hits and Grace Boatright was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Carson Griggs dominated in the circle, allowing just five hits with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Elizabeth Stoufer homered for the Lady Tigers’ only run.

VAN BUREN 3, GENTRY 2

The Lady Pioneers gave Class 5A Van Buren all in wanted in a one-run loss in nonconference action Thursday.

Malea Wilson, Kyleigh Wheaton, Afton Finnell, Taylor Norman and Liberty Brannon all had hits for the Lady Pioneers.

PARIS 4, ALMA 3

The Lady Eagles claimed a one-run win against Class 5A Alma on Thursday.

Karsyn Tencleve earned her first varsity win, allowing six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Jadyn Hart earned the save with a game-ending strikeout.

Hart was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for Paris (15-10). Caiden Haller also had two hits and Jayden Wells drove in a pair of runs.

PEA RIDGE 8, BERRYVILLE 3

Aidan Dayberry struck out 12 to lead the Lady Blackhawks to a 4A-1 Conference win Thursday.

Blakelee Winn had two doubles to power the Pea Ridge offense. Callie Cooper and Dayberry each drove in a pair of runs. Cooper also had two doubles for the Lady Blackhawks (13-5).

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

HARRISON 7, GENTRY 0

Mia Barrett and Olivia Pall scored a pair of goals apiece as Harrison defeated Gentry in 4A-West Conference action at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

Barrett and Pall scored all of their goals in the first half as the Lady Goblins (11-3-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Clare Barger and Maddison Bell had Harrison’s other first-half goals while Elise Bell scored the second-half goal.

BOYS

HARRISON 4, GENTRY 0

Jack Fenn recorded a hat trick to lead Harrison to a 4A-West Conference win at home over Gentry.

Brock Bardwell scored the Goblins’ first goal, then Fenn added a goal off a penalty kick for a 2-0 halftime lead. Fenn then scored again off a penalty kick before his third goal came on a breakaway.

PREP TRACK

Wolverine Quad Invite

Thursday at Centerton

GIRLS

Team Scores 1. Fayetteville 230.5; 2. Benton-ville West 188; 3. Pea Ridge, 103.5; 4. Northwest Arkansas Classical 54.5; 5. Gravette 45.5; 6. Thaden School 20.

100 1. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 13.22; 2. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville, 13.25; 3. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 13.30; 4. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 13.42; 5. Lauren Bell, Bentonville West, 13.81.

200 1. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 27.66; 2. Aiyanna Campbell, Fayetteville, 28.10; 3. Yvonne Mbekenya, Bentonville West, 28.68; 4. Dhakiya Seals, Fayetteville, 29.01; 5. Katie Cullum, Bentonville West, 29.21.

400 1. Savannah Carrigan, Bentonville West, 1:01.00; 2. Aiyanna Campbell, Fayetteville, 1:01.83; 3. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:01.93; 4. Aayushi Gandhi, Bentonville West, 1:01.95; 5. Caroline Spendio, Bentonville West, 1:02.60.

800 1. Marilyn Sanabria, Bentonville West, 2:30.67; 2. Kendall Lindsey, Bentonville West, 2:32.06; 3. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:33.85; 4. Megan Graham, Bentonville West, 2:34.68; 5. Madisen Curry, Bentonville West, 2:35.16.

1,600 1. Jade Devine, Fayetteville, 5:30.74; 2. Kenja Dresel, Fayetteville, 5:32.84; 3. McKenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 5:33.59; 4. Brittney Prime, Bentonville West, 5:50.77; 5. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 5:50.82.

3,200 1. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 12:49.22; 2. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 12:56.21; 3. Claire Bramlett, Fayetteville, 13:33.45; 4. Ava Pippin, NWA Classical, 13:56.50; 5. Olivia Scates, Pea Ridge, 14:33.70.

100 Hurdles 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 15.82; 2. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 16.60; 3. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16.78; 4. Kelsey Urban, Fayetteville, 17.53; 5. Alyssa Bridges, Bentonville West, 17.56.

300 Hurdles 1. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 47.70; 2. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 48.18; 3. Bessie Swoboda, Bentonville West, 48.77; 4. Alyssa Bridges, Bentonville West, 49.17; 5. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 50.36.

4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville, 50.25; 2. Benton-ville West, 53.26; 3. Gravette, 53.95; 4. Pea Ridge, 54.36; 5. NWA Classical, 56.85

4x200 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Rachel Wilson, Lauren Bell, Kennedy Solis, Yvonne Mbekenya), 1:53.25; 2. Gravette, 1:55.54; 3. Pea Ridge, 1:57.99; 4. NWA Classical, 2:08.14

4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Savannah Carrigan, Aayushi Gandhi, Bessie Swoboda, Caroline Spendio), 4:17.77; 2. NWA Classical, 4:54.56; 3. Pea Ridge, 5:24.75

4x800 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Allie King, Olivia Scates, Emma Stewart, Liz Vazques), 11:19.90; 2. NWA Classical, 12:02.08.

Discus 1. Molly O’Dell, Thaden School, 116-8; 2. McKenzie Klingman, Pea Ridge, 108-1; 3. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 99-6; 4. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 96-0; 5. Alexis Laird, Bentonville West, 88-10.

High Jump 1. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-1; 2. Colette Tesoro, Bentonville West, 5-1; 3. Ava Erck, Fayetteville, 4-10; 4. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 4-10; 5. (tie) Libby Lindsey, Fayetteville, and Lillian Hellwig, NWA Classical, 4-8.

Long Jump 1. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville 17-0.5; 2. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville 16-9.5; 3. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 16-0; 4. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15-10; 5. Annaleise Morales, NWA Classical, 15-9.

Pole Vault 1. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 11-10; 2. Ashtyn Richman, Bentonville West, 10-2; 3. Megan McMurtrey, Bentonville West, 8-8; 4. (tie) Ella Plummer, Fayetteville, and Trinity Alley, Pea Ridge, 7-8.

Shot Put 1. Molly O’Dell, Thaden School, 38-7; 2. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 38-2; 3. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 36-9; 4. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 34-1; 5. Savannah Rangel, Bentonville West, 32-8.

Triple Jump 1. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 34-6; 2. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 33-8; 3. Lauren Irwin, Gravette, 32-8; 4. Julia Chimka, Fayetteville, 32-7; 5. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 32-6.75.

BOYS

Team Scores 1. Bentonville West 275.5; 2. Fayetteville 169.5; 3. Pea Ridge 119; 4 Northwest Arkansas Classical 47; 5. Gravette 28; 6. Thaden School 11.

100 1. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 11.07; 2. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 11.46; 3. Welly Faddis, Bentonville West, 11.51; 4. Konley Hudson, Fayetteville, 11.77; 5. Ethan Kowalski, Gravette, 11.88.

200 1. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 22.47; 2. Jackson Martin, Fayetteville, 24.60; 3. Sean Borkine, Fayetteville, 24.63; 4. Davis Infante, Bentonville West, 24.68; 5. Santana Snowden, Bentonville West, 25.11.

400 1. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 51.00; 2.Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 51.51; 3. Sam Brogi, Fayetteville, 52.79; 4. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 53.06; 5. Aiden Honeycutt, Bentonville West, 53.12.

800 1. Avery Francis, Bentonville West, 2:03.14; 2. Johnny Dunfee, Gravette, 2:06.06; 3. Cade Williams, Bentonville West, 2:06.11; 4. Eli Walker, Bentonville West, 2:06.20; 5. Andrew Hobbs, Bentonville West, 2:08.65.

1,600 1. Keegan Terrell, Bentonville West, 4:26.93; 2. Joaquin Alva, Fayetteville, 4:47.61; 3. Taylor Davidson, Fayetteville, 4:49.86; 4. Ryan Kotoucek, NWA Classical, 4:51.79; 5. Mason Ivy, Bentonville West, 4:53.88.

3,200 1. Noah McMurtrey, Bentonville West, 9:53.35; 2. Wesley Marsh, Fayetteville, 10:45.08; 3. Aidan Thomas, Fayetteville, 11:02.95; 4. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 11:08.46; 5. Santiago Gurrola, Fayetteville, 11:12.22.

110 Hurdles 1. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 15.26; 2. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 15.33; 3. Kody Clark, Fayetteville, 16.59; 4. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 16.73; 5. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 17.36.

300 Hurdles 1. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 42.99; 2. Darrel Duell, Fayetteville, 44.56; 3. Ryan Kotoucek, NWA Classical, 45.16; 4. Maddox Nosari, NWA Classical, 45.29; 5. Nathan Tucker, Pea Ridge, 45.29.

4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Nick Bell, Welly Faddis, Aiden Honeycutt, Caleb Lindy), 43.95; 2. Fayetteville, 45.20; 3. Pea Ridge, 48.56.

4x200 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Nick Bell, Welly Faddis, AJ Moss, Tyrone Luckett), 1:29.76; 2. Fayetteville, 1:32.69; 3. Pea Ridge, 1:33.87; 4. Gravette, 1:39.52; 5. NWA Classical, 1:46.17

4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville West (Alexander Anderson, Davis Infante, Collin Harris, Randall Walker), 3:47.54; 2. NWA Classical, 4:04.09; 3. Pea Ridge, 4:45.51

4x800 Relay 1. Pea Ridge (Levi Schultz, Layton Powell, Grandon Grant, Josiah Small), 9:09.60; 2. Fayetteville, 9:19.55; 3. NWA Classical, 9:44.31

Discus 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 167-9; 2. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 149-6; 3. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 144-11; 4. Johnny Maciel, Bentonville West, 138-10; 5. Tate Christensen, Pea Ridge, 138-4.

High Jump 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-2; 2. Max Winters, Bentonville West, 6-0; 3. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 6-0; 4. (tie) Riley Buccino, Bentonville West, and Tucker Anderson, Bentonville West, 6-0.

Long Jump 1. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 20-6; 2. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 20-2.75; 3. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 19-5; 4. Dylan Harris, Bentonville West, 18-11; 5. Asa Poole, Fayetteville, 18-8.

Pole Vault 1. Emilio Arrieta, Bentonville West, 13-9; 2. (tie) Cade DeWitt, Bentonville West, and Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-3; 4. Drake Wolfenden, Pea Ridge, 12-9; 5. Caleb Neil, Pea Ridge, 12-3.

Shot Put 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 56-8; 2. Trenton Davis, Bentonville West, 50-6; 3. Jacardon Hardemon, Bentonville West, 49-5; 4. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 48-2; 5. Tate Christensen, Pea Ridge, 46-4.

Triple Jump 1. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 42-1; 2. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 38-11; 3. Asa Poole, Fayetteville, 37-2; 4. Michael Duke, Gravette, 36-7.5; 5. Will Kearbey, NWA Classical, 36-2.