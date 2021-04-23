UALR baseball capsule

UALR vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

When 2 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

Where Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

Records UALR 16-17, 7-5 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Lafayette 21-15, 7-5

Series Louisiana-Lafayette leads 60-22

Internet ESPN-Plus

Probable Starters

Today UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (5-3, 3.71 ERA); Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Spencer Arrighetti (6-2, 1.53)

Saturday UALR RHP Aaron Funk (1-4, 5.05); Louisiana-Lafayette RHP Connor Cooke (4-2, 2.06)

Sunday UALR TBA; Louisiana-Lafayette TBA

SHORT HOPS UALR enters the weekend riding a three-game losing streak following a midweek loss at No. 12 Ole Miss but sits in a three-way tie atop the Sun Belt West Division with Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas-Arlington (17-20, 7-5) ... The Ragin' Cajuns earned a 4-3 victory over McNeese State on Tuesday after suffering a three-game sweep at South Alabama last weekend ... Trojans right-hander Hayden Arnold was named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week following a scoreless seven-inning effort to beat Louisiana-Monroe on Friday. The senior's five wins are tied for third in the league ... Louisiana-Lafayette right hander Spencer Arrighetti leads the Sun Belt in wins (7), ERA (1.50) and innings pitched (60.0).