ASC lines up May events, exhibits

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present another in-person concert, an annual exhibit by Pine Bluff High School artists, a Saturday FunDay project with sock pets and a new display with works by Jerry Colburn.

The activities are part of the many programs that are scheduled to start in May or thereabouts.

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition -- April 29 – June 19

The Arts & Science Center will host the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC's main building.

On display Thursday through June 19, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release.

Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade. She will give a video statement of the progress made by students during the 2020-21 school year. Guests may watch the video at facebook.com/asc701/ at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

In-person Live@5 Concert with Jaymes Brass -- May 7

The Arts & Science Center will welcome Dumas artist Jaymes Brass to his Live@5 debut from 5-7 p.m. May 7. ASC plans to hold the concert in the new ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

As a musician, lyricist and producer, Brass creates sonic landscapes that blend R&B, rock, funk and jazz. Brass, an avid reader of poetry, allows their flow to influence some of his songwriting, according to the news release. For more information on Brass, visit jaymesbrassmusic.com.

This event is part of ASC's Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. Entry is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For more on the current lineup, visit asc701.org/live-at-5. This series is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

Family FunDay: No-Sew Sock Animals -- May 8

Fashionable sock pets will be made during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. May 8. This simple craft is an art activity that will entertain visitors of all ages. This event is free.

"Take-and-make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Participants may pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. May 8 at facebook.com/asc701/.

Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Exhibition "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn" -- May 20 – Aug. 28

The Arts & Science Center's next exhibition is a multi-media retrospective. "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn" opens with a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition will be an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the release.

Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. This exhibition is sponsored by June and Edmond Freeman.

Arts & Science Center hours, details

The Arts & Science Center is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gallery admission is free. Support is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and the city of Pine Bluff. ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery. For details and to sign up for upcoming event announcements, visit asc701.org.