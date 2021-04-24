Tools & Toys: Woolroom Bedding and Baby Fire Pit

Woolroom Bedding

What's to love: A variety of products for your bed made with naturally hypoallergenic and insulating wool and organic cotton.

What does it do: Pillows, mattress toppers and comforters are some of the products available. Comforters come in light, medium or heavy styles to fit a person's sleeping style or the weather. They are filled with 100% British wool, a natural breathable fiber that resists mold and mildew, is durable and wrinkle resistant. The bedding is washable and the company says it is easy to keep clean because of the way wool fibers are formed. "The outside surface of the wool fiber consists of a series of overlapping scales, similar to the feathers on a bird, making it easy to brush off and for stains to lift out." The wool is a renewable resource and the bedding is encased in organic cotton. Prices vary by item. Visit thewoolroom.com for more information.

Baby Fire Pit

What's to love: A beautifully made tabletop size fire pit that's perfect for patio and deck season, handmade by a family owned metal- working business in Colorado Springs.

What does it do: The fire pits come in a variety of designs and are made with copper and steel with a bright teal patina. The pit comes with a TerraFlame gel fuel that the company says is odorless, smokeless and non-toxic. The rustic looking fire pits are available in Micros which are 5 inches tall and the Baby which is 10 inches tall. Prices start at $84.99. Visit babyfirepits.com to see all the designs and for more information.