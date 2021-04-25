Health care notebook

Grant to aid study

of plague bacterium

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher has received a $1.7 million grant to study the bacterium that causes three types of plague.

Roger Pechous, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, received the federal award to study Yersinia pestis. It's an upgrade of an earlier $249,635 grant he received.

Pechous said in a statement that he's interested in this pathogen because he wants to learn about the progression of severe pneumonia, "and this type of pneumonia is as severe as it gets."

Bubonic plague -- among the types of plague caused by this bacterium -- is thought to have killed more than 20 million people in Europe during a 14th-century epidemic.

Cheese substitute

is subject of recall

A cheese substitute distributed in Arkansas and 16 other states has been recalled as part of an investigation into a salmonella outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The manufacturer of Jule's Cashew Brie, a vegan cheese alternative, has voluntarily recalled several products. They include Cashew Brie, Truffle Cashew Brie and Black Garlic Cashew Brie, all of which were pulled from retailers.

Five people tested positive for the pathogen, which regulators think may be linked to the cheese substitute. T

People who purchased the cheese substitute recently shouldn't eat it, regulators said.

Symptoms of salmonellosis, the sickness caused by salmonella, include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

McDonald chosen

to lead group board

The Community Health Centers of Arkansas' governing board has elected a new chairwoman, according to a news release.

Brigitte McDonald was elected to the position last week. She's served as chief executive officer of Corning-based 1st Choice Healthcare since 1997.

McDonald was the Community Health Centers of Arkansas' board chairwoman from 2005 to 2009.