Kathryn Anne Anderson James Edward Travis V

Kathryn Anne Anderson became the bride of James Edward Travis V on Saturday, April 17, in the Cathedral of St. Andrew. The officiant was Deacon John Hall of Our Lady of the Holy Souls.

Parents of the bride are Tish and Robert L. Anderson of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Gaye and Bob Anderson of Little Rock and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Metzler of Kansas City, Mo.

Pam and James Edward Travis IV of St. Louis are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Travis III and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Sheehan, all also of St. Louis.

For the ceremony, wedding flowers and ribbons decorated the ends of church pews. Nuptial music was by organist Beau Baldwin, vocalist Matt Lyon and trumpeter TJ Perry.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless white satin ball gown. The bodice had a crew neckline and straps that crossed in the back. The A-line skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a round European clutch-bouquet filled with white hydrangeas, roses and blue tweedia.

The bride's honor attendants were Helen Hathaway of Washington and Maggie Lae of Denver, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashlee Johnson of Austin, Texas; Kinley Shotts and Maddie Fletcher, both of Denver; Brooke Pisarik of New York; Elizabeth Schmidt of Birmingham, Ala.; Grace May of Nashville, Tenn.; Margaret Travis and Annie Webb, both of St. Louis and sisters of the groom; and Madison Moody and Mary Claire Thomas, both of Little Rock. They wore dusty blue gowns with halter-style bodices.

Flower girl and ring bearers were Layla Dement, Graves Dement and Jackson Dement, all of Little Rock.

Serving as best man was Jack Petrie of Denver. Groomsmen were Will Look and Gavin O'Brien, both of Dallas; Hollen Spencer of Fayetteville; Johnny Lawson of Kansas City; John Carter, Greg Vaughan, Nick Webb, Corey Pohle and Chris Moore, all of St. Louis; and Brennan Anderson and Trevor Anderson, both of Little Rock and brothers of the bride.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/425travis/]

A reception at the Country Club of Little Rock followed the ceremony. Tables covered in white linens with silver accents alternated tall and short arrangements of roses and hydrangeas. The ballroom fireplace mantle was decorated with candles and draped with roses and southern smilax. Music was by Diamond Empire.

The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Mississippi and is a first grade teacher at Oak Hill School in St. Louis.

The groom graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business administration and is employed in commercial real estate with Newmark.

The couple will make their home in St. Louis.