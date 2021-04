A 38-year-old Paragould man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Arkansas 135 in rural Clay County, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

Anthony L. Johnson was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra north on the highway at approximately 7:49 a.m. when the pickup crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Freightliner head-on, the report said.

Rainy conditions were seen at the time of the crash, according to the report.